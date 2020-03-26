TWO men were arrested during the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of stealing a number of car batteries in Haverfordwest on Sunday evening.

Pembroke Dock police and Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) located and seized the men's vehicle and recovered the stolen property.

The RPU reported on Tuesday that both men had fully admitted the thefts during their respective interviews.

The matter was dealt with by out of court disposals; a way of dealing with less serious crimes taking into account the full circumstances of the offence, offender and views of the victim.