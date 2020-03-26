TODAY'S (Thursday) health board meeting is no longer being held in public, following the latest government advice on coronavirus.

Hywel Dda Health Board is set to hold its meeting on March 26, but it will not be open to the public, nor held where webcasting facilities are available.

On the agenda was an update of the COVID-19 situation in the health board’s three areas, with a video from chief executive Steve Moore also released this week assuring residents that staff are “doing everything in our power to rise to the challenges that we are all facing right now.”

A verbal report on coronavirus in the Hywel Dda area, and how it is being dealt with, is due to be given by chief executive Steve Moore and chairman Maria Battle.

Each will present a further report on health board matters later in the meeting.

In Miss Battle’s report she gives her “heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Board to all our Hywel Dda staff; nurses, doctors, therapists, housekeepers, estates, porters, managers, executives – everyone for their dedication and preparation.

“As well as continuing to care for all our patients, they are totally focused on preparing and being ready to care for everyone who has been or will be affected by coronavirus.”

She adds that for those that contract COVID-19 the symptoms will be mild but it is more serious for people with “complicated existing conditions and we will be there for them.”

“We will be reducing some of our services and our meetings in response to the outbreak but we will ensure that there is good care, good governance and good communication throughout this period,” the report continues.