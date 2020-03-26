THE Maenchlochog dad of a north Pembrokeshire teenager and his friend, currently trapped in Peru, has pleaded for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring them and other Brits home.

Earlier this month, Tim Fudge launched an anxious plea to help return of his son, 19-year-old Oran, and his friend Tom Renny, currently trapped in the city of Cuzco by border closures and flight cancellations.

Others trapped in Cuzco include veteran Welsh language campaigner Ffred Fransis.

Since then, the situation has become increasingly desperate for the boys, and others trapped abroad.

“Please keep up the pressure on our government to get Oran, Tom and all our people home,” said Tim.

“Progress and communication is painfully slow, or non-existent; meanwhile the US and Brazil flew their citizens out of Cuzco airport to Lima for connecting flights home in the last couple of days.

“It is therefore entirely possible to fly UK and Irish citizens out of Cuzco to Lima in the same fashion. Why have we still not done so? Hundreds of BA planes and their flight crews are now parked up on runways doing nothing.

“Our government should have chartered them all a week ago at least to bring our people home.

“Our Prime Minister is constantly flattering himself as ‘Churchillian,’ well this is your Dunkirk Boris! in your own words ‘get it fu....g done’ and bring our people home.

“In the last 48 hours Covid 19 has entered one of the largest backpacker hostels in Cuzco, leading to hospitalisations. Those not infected are now locked in their rooms for 23 hours a day by the authorities for a minimum of one month and possibly up to three.

“This of course means that for them, any hope of getting on a repatriation flight had now gone.

“This means that time is now very much of the essence. - it always has been, as thousands of us have been saying for the last 10 days.

“We all know it’s complicated and everyone is stretched to breaking point. The fact remains though that our stranded family and friends are daily watching flights take off to repatriate thousands of those from many other nations, but feel totally abandoned by their own UK government.”

Preseli MP Stephen Crabb has previously said: “It’s been an extremely worrying time for the parents of these young men stranded in Peru. I’ve worked very closely with Minister at the Foreign Office to find a solution for them. The situation has been made very complicated by the strict state of emergency imposed by the Peruvian Government. I am pleased that we now seem to have an agreement with Peru to wave the state of emergency for British citizens who need to get out of the country.

“Hopefully, it won’t be very long now before the boys are back in Pembrokeshire.

“I am nothing but full of praise for the officials at the Foreign office and the Embassy who have been working around the clock in very difficult circumstance to try to put together a plan to get British backpackers home safely.”

Pembrokeshire people are also desperately trying to get home from many other parts of the globe.

Billy Wood and Maisy Owen, both 24, are currently stuck in the tourist destination of Cebu in the Philippines.

Tenby lads Tom Murphy, Tom James, and Fraser Finlay are currently stuck in Auckland, and are facing an uncertain future.

Four Milford Haven people are trapped in western Australia.

Also trapped in Australia are Pembroke trio Luca Trimarco, Leon Stewart and Phil Townley.