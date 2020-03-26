PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is introducing a Childcare hub-based model for critical workers and the families of vulnerable learners.

The move follows the UK Government’s restrictions placed on movement this week and the need for greater social distancing measures.

From Monday, March 30, Childcare will only be available to eligible critical workers and at specific locations within the county.

Places must be booked by telephone 01437 776350 or via email: covid19childcarebookings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and children from vulnerable families will be contacted by a key worker and offered places.

Further information and a booking form will be available on the Council’s website in the next few days.

Each school setting will be open from 8am to 4pm until April 20 after which time all settings will be open from 7am to 6pm.

The online Childcare booking applications will be processed centrally on a weekly basis.

There will be no option to turn up without a confirmed booking as most critical workers will know their shifts in advance.

The advice remains to stay at home wherever possible in order to maintain social distancing.

Children aged between three and 11 can attend the following primary settings:

• Pembroke Dock

• Templeton

• Monkton

• Tenby VC

• Prendergast

• Milford Haven Community Primary (Meads site)

• Gelliswick

• Glannau Gwaun

• Y Frenni:

Special Settings for pupils who currently attend those settings:

• Portfield for Special Pupils

• Pembrokeshire Learning Centre, Neyland

The demand for secondary places has been low and learners aged 11 to 14 years can attend the following Secondary settings:

• Haverfordwest High VC School

• Greenhill, Tenby

For children up to three-years-old, childcare is payable and operates from the following settings:

• Happy Days, Milford

• Playdays, Fishguard

• Tiny Treasures at Tenby VC School

• Golden Manor, Pembroke

• Jolly Jumpers Haverfordwest

• ABC Haverfordwest

• Withybush Hospital Day Nursery Haverfordwest