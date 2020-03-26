PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26, as follows:

‘I want to stress again the importance of listening to the government advice on how to tackle this virus; we all have a role to play.

‘We have taken steps to ensure that our own staff, or those working for us, who need to be in their workplace, or helping in the community as key workers, will have the necessary identification to confirm this, in terms of the policing of this measure.

‘I would also highlight that due to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic, Pembrokeshire County Council is looking for staff to work with us on a temporary basis within our Social Care Directorate as Home Care (Domiciliary Care) and Residential Care Workers.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from those staff who have previous experience in these sectors, but if you feel that you have relevant transferable skills and you would be willing to undertake the necessary training then we would like to hear from you.

‘All roles will require flexibility in terms of location, and hours worked which could include early mornings, evenings and weekends.

‘Please complete the application and indicate on this form which roles you would be interested in and your availability in terms of location and available hours.

‘If you have any queries or would like further information please contact Emma James (01437 775071), Kerry Cox (01437 776580), Jo Pugh-Davies (01437 775823) or Rebecca Noyce (01437 775534). Further details are available at: https://jobs.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tlive_webrecruitment/wrd/run/etrec106gf.display_srch_all?wvid=7472197Xwc

‘The more general updates I want to highlight today are:

• we are working on the Business Grant application process and will be issuing further details on this shortly

• we have already issued a range of information and advice to local businesses

• we have set up a new Community Information hub on our website

• Rights of Way are remaining open. However, we will be monitoring the situation. Please ensure you keep your social distancing and consider whether using the paths is essential.’