FISHGUARD'S Cylch Meithrin Abergwaun combined its St Davids Day celebrations with a coffee morning.

Children came into Cylch in traditional and other Welsh dress and completed a series of themed activities, including making Welsh cakes.

When the morning's session was over parents, friends and supporters were invited to a fundraising coffee morning, which raised just over £30 for the group.

Cylch Meithrin Abergwaun is a Welsh language pre-school provision. The Fishguard group meets for four mornings a week in the studio room of the town's leisure centre.

Cylch is currently closed as the leisure centre is shut in response to the coronavirus crisis. However the group is posting ideas and songs and sharing activities on its Cylch Meithrin Abergwaun Facebook page.