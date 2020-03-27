Hard working NHS staff at Withybush Hospital have been rewarded with 15 tonnes of Pembrokeshire potatoes.

Each of the 1,200 members of staff at the hospital will be able to take an individual sack of spuds home.

Six hundred of the 12.5kg bags were delivered on Wednesday, March 25, with a further 600 bags to be delivered this Friday to ensure all of the workers working day and night shifts at the hospital each receive a bag.

The spuds were all donated by Pembrokeshire-based fresh food company Puffin Produce Ltd and local family-run Norton Farm, who combined forces to donate and deliver the 15 tonnes of Pembrokeshire Potatoes to the Haverfordwest hospital.

Huw Thomas, managing director of Puffin Produce said: “All of the workers at Withybush are an important part of our local community and the donation came about as the team at Puffin wanted to thank our wonderful NHS workers for the continued commitment and hard work they have shown in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As a major supplier to the supermarkets in Wales we are extremely aware of the current pressures on the country; and especially on our NHS workers. The donation is our way of thanking them and, in the hope that, after a gruelling day at work, they will be able to enjoy a little taste of Pembrokeshire at home.”

James Smith, head of supply at Puffin Produce who co-ordinated the delivery to the hospital added: “The reaction we have had to doing this has been absolutely amazing – all of the hospital staff were delighted – even the Hospital Director came out to thank us for our donation, so we made everyone happy and that is exactly what we wanted to do.”