FIFTY public toilets in Pembrokeshire have been closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The conveniences were shut by the end of yesterday (Thursday), and included a trio of National Trust toilets - at Freshwater West, Porthclais and Martins Haven - that had been transferred from the council at the start of March.

There are now just 21 public loos available in the county, and these are: Felindre Farchog, trunk road; Fishguard, Chimney Link; Haverfordwest, Castle Lake and multi-storey car park; Kilgetty; Letterston, The Square; Milford Haven, Market Square; Narberth, Town Moor car park; Newport, Long Street; Pembroke, The Commons and town quay; Pembroke Dock, library; Penblewin, trunk road; Johnston, Pope Hill; Saundersfoot, Regency; St Davids, Bryn Road and Quickwell car park; St Dogmaels, High Street; Tenby, multi-storey; Upper Frog Street and The Green (Salterns).