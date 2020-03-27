SATURDAY’S Community Solidarity Singing song in the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick is the Gambler by Kenny Rogers.

The song was chosen by Alex and Peter Harding.

The community singing event is held every Saturday at 6pm. Members of the community are invited to show their support for the workers keeping our country going, those who are self-isolating, socially distancing and those suffering at this difficult time by singing together.

The church bells will ring at 6pm to signal the start of the singing session.

Residents are encouraged to sing from their gardens, windows, cars or in the street if they are five metres away from the next person.

They are advised to be safe and follow official guidelines on social distancing.

For the lyrics and more information see the Fishguard and Goodwick Community Solidarity Singing Facebook page.