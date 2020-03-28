HOSPITALITY student Evan Davies has is being hailed as ‘a great mentor for the future’ after scooping an award.

Evan, from Clarbeston Road, works in Twr y Felin’s Blas restaurant in St Davids, and is also a Level 3 hospitality student at Pembrokeshire College.

He has won the Industry Engagement award in the Next Tourism Generation Competition 2020.

This invited students from colleges and universities across Wales to pitch their best experiences of industry engagement, digital innovation and sustainable tourism.

Evan was encouraged to enter the competition by his tutors, and his submission included a 500-word summary about his experiences so far, alongside a three-minute video showcasing the skills he has acquired and how he has embraced every opportunity to work alongside industry professionals to build his skills.

Curriculum area manager for hospitality at Pembrokeshire College, Lucy Good, said: “Evan works incredibly hard, both at college and at Blas restaurant.

"His commitment and passion for the industry is evident and it’s great to see that the panel have been able to recognise this through his work.

"Evan’s goal is to eventually run his own kitchen, providing others with the opportunity to come into the industry – I don’t doubt that he will become a great mentor in the future”.

Evan was due to collect his award at an awards ceremony yesterday (Wednesday) at Cardiff Met University, but this has now been postponed until further notice.