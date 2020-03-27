TWO 'scumbags' have been slammed for stealing alcohol from a housebound man's doorstep delivery.

The duo made off with a bottle of gin and a bottle of whisky yesterday (Thursday) which had been left as part of a shopping order in the porch of the property at Penally.

"I cannot believe how low people will stoop," said Fiona Malone of Tenby Post Office and Stores, which was delivering the order. "They must have followed our delivery driver."

Branding the pair as 'scumbags', Mrs Malone said: "We are all working hard in the community to make sure people are not left isolated, and there are so many people helping that something like this makes us very sad.

"We hope this will not have a negative effect on the gentleman."

She added that the delivery driver - who left the goods in the porch out of view of the road - had been left 'very upset' by the actions of the thieves.

"It's just so sad, hopefully the police will catch them."

Tenby Post Office and Stores immediately replaced the stolen items free of charge.

Customers of the business have also shared their disgust at the theft on social media, calling it 'unbelievable', 'disgusting', 'vile' and 'shocking'.