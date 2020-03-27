RESIDENTS of Fishguard and Goodwick are urged to get busy making bunting so that the twin towns can be festooned with at least a mile of festive fluttering.

The community project is part of Transition Bro Gwaun's (TBG) waste busting activities. The project had already begun before the current coronavirus outbreak and social distancing.

Waste busting volunteers had started making bunting for the community using up-cycled clothes and fabric.

TBG's wate busting coordinator, Becky Lloyd, was initially asked if she would go into schools to make bunting for the Aberjazz Fringe Festival with an orange theme.

Two of TBG's waste busting volunteers also suggested that the group make bunting out of unwanted clothes and fabric.

"So the bunting making began," said Becky. "I started thinking that it would be wonderful if other voluntary groups made their own bunting with a view to tying them all together.

"Joining up the bunting to unite the whole community when the road opens up and for other festivals too. To celebrate community resilience, life, the High Street, local economy and our planet and environment."

Since the start of the coronavirus emergency measures Becky has realised that the bunting project could have an even greater benefit.

"This is a great thing to focus on to keep in touch with my volunteers and keep momentum for waste busting going," she said.

"Being creative can help ease isolation and this project connects people."

Becky has set up a Facebook group, Community Bunting Challenge, which she says is growing daily and helping people keep busy and keep in touch through isolation.

"I think it could be such a boost to many and for all to celebrate when we all come out of isolation and can join up again," she said.

"We can tie the bunting together to symbolise unity and community. Let's make a mile of bunting."

To find out more, visit the Community Bunting Challenge group on Facebook.