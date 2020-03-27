DURING the current lockdown, Pembrokeshire County Council has seen an increased number of complaints from members of the public who are affected by the actions of their neighbours.

A council spokesperson said: "While we are all largely confined to our homes, we ask householders to consider the impact of their actions on others, especially the elderly and vulnerable and those on night shifts.

"During the first full week of lockdown we have seen some sunny, warmer weather. It has been ideal for spending time in the garden or on balconies but please be considerate and ensure your actions do not disturb your neighbours.

"The Council wishes to stress that most activities will not be a problem but we would ask you to think about the volume of your music and the times that you are doing any DIY."

Music:

• consider the volume of any stereo equipment. If it can be heard beyond the boundary of your home/garden, it is too loud and needs to be turned down

• position any speakers indoors, pointing away from neighbouring properties

• don’t put speakers on party walls or floors

• don't stand outside making noise on balconies or in gardens late at night

DIY:

• is the work noisy? Keep noisy work to a minimum and think about the hours you are undertaking this work. Try not to do this work late at night

• will the work cause any other issues such as dust problems? If outside please think about the wind direction

• is the work on shared walls where neighbours can hear? Consider the time of day when doing this work

• call neighbours and tell them about the work and how long for so they will be aware and can discuss any concerns they may have (they may be on night shifts)

Can I have a Bonfire?

A council spokesperson said: "We ask householders to be considerate and think about what you are burning. Serious harm is unlikely if exposure to bonfire smoke is brief but problems maybe caused for asthmatics, bronchitis sufferers, people with heart conditions and children.

Bonfire Guidelines:

"When lighting a bonfire please follow the guidelines listed below to prevent causing problems with neighbours or causing a serious nuisance.

• only burn dry material, do not burn damp material - damp material is likely to smoulder and therefore produce more smoke. This will contain pollutants including carbon monoxide, dioxins and particles.

• never burn household rubbish, rubber tyres or anything containing plastic, foam or paint - this not only creates an unpleasant smell but also produces a range of poisonous compounds.

• never use old engine oil, meths or petrol to light the fire or to encourage it

• avoid lighting a fire in unsuitable weather conditions - smoke hangs in the air on damp still days and in the evening. If it is windy, smoke may be blown into neighbour's gardens and across roads.

• avoid burning when air pollution in your area is high or very high. This information is included in weather forecasts, or you can check by ringing 0800 556677, or at www.airquality.co.uk

• never leave a fire unattended or leave it to smoulder - douse it with water if necessary.

Dogs:

"Dogs may bark because they are lonely. Constant barking or whining can be disturbing to your neighbours. A well-trained, happy dog will not bark unnecessarily. Please don’t leave dogs outside for long periods unattended. The lockdown is a great time to play with your dog and keep them entertained."