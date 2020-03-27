180 FURTHER positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wales as of today, March 27, bringing the confirmed total to 921, with a further six deaths reported.

The total number of deaths recorded in Wales is now 34.

The Hywel Dda health board area has seen seven extra cases identified, bringing its total to 52.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:“180 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 921, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

“Six further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 34.

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“We realise how important it is to keep people updated, and we can confirm that around 5,000 Coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Wales.

“We are looking at ways of providing information for the public and media in a routine or automated way, and we ask that the public and media bear with us while these systems are put in place.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”

Numbers of confirmed cases by local health board

Health board, New cases, Cumulative cases

Aneurin Bevan 74, 432

Betsi Cadwaladr 20, 45

Cardiff and Vale 38, 194

Cwm Taf Morgannwg 14, 68

Hywel Dda 7, 52

Powys 2, 18

Swansea Bay 18, 93

Resident outside Wales 1, 6

To be confirmed 6, 13

Wales Total 179, 915

Total 180, 921