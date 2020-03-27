PEMBROKESHIRE people have shown their gratitude and solidarity for NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by the simple, but poignant act of putting their hands together in applause.

Up and down the country, the public put their hands together for NHS workers and others who have been battling the virus.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation was invited to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, was staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.

The applause rang out in many parts of the county at 8pm last night, March 26, with many recording their show of support, including Gatehouse View, Pembroke.

Were you part of the support for our NHS?

Send your pictures and videos to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk