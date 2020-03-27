A FOOD hub for families in need has been set up in Whitland.

It is one of four brought into play by Carmarthenshire County Council from today (Friday).

It means children who are entitled to free school meals will also receive dry food supplies to feed the whole family.

The council has teamed up with Cross Hands-based food supplier Castell Howell to help families who may be experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The food hubs are being piloted at four county secondary schools - Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland; Bryngwyn School in Llanelli, QE High School in Carmarthen and Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford.

They will be open Monday to Friday, between 9am and 11.30am and will be run by council staff who have been redeployed to help deliver essential services.

If successful, the food hubs will be rolled out to other locations.