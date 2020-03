DESPITE the ongoing coronavirus crisis St Davids Lifeboat launched this morning on a mercy mission.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids Lifeboat said: "St Davids Lifeboat volunteer crew was paged at 10.22am, March 27, to a yacht aground on Abereiddy Beach.

"The crew were kitted up and ready to launch the all-weather lifeboat ‘Norah Wortley’ when they were stood down and returned home.

"Our volunteer crew are still responding to their pagers during these unprecedented times."