PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has paid tribute to all NHS staff in the county in his latest update (Friday, March 27).

Cllr Simpson said: ‘Firstly I would like to offer a huge thank you to all the NHS staff, carers and support workers across Pembrokeshire. Everyone is appreciating the work that you are all doing in this very testing climate. The way you are looking after the most vulnerable in our communities, in the face of an unprecedented crisis, is commended

‘I would also like to thank the staff at Pembrokeshire County Council for supporting our communities during this period of unrest.

‘I know this must be an especially difficult and anxious time for all of you especially those who are being asked to work in the front line to maintain care and support to the people of Pembrokeshire. It is really important that you know how much that is appreciated by me and all Elected Members of Pembrokeshire County Council.

‘I want to highlight that Business Grant application forms are now available on our website.

‘I also want to take this opportunity to remind you all of the importance of keeping within the Government’s guidance in relation to Social Distancing. Remember:

• stay home

• only go out for essential purposes

• do not drive to the beach or other hot spots

• avoid social gatherings

• and stay safe

‘I wish you all a nice weekend and I will update you further next week.’