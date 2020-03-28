SMALL businesses in Pembrokeshire can now apply for a grant to help them during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Paul Miller, the Authority’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, made the announcement on Friday, March 27.

Access to the online application form can be found on the Council’s Business webpage via the following link:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

You can email other business enquiries about the impacts of Covid 19 via the following email address: covid19businesssupport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Cllr Miller said: “The team have been working flat out to get this scheme up and running as we know just how important this support is to business right now.

“Government has promised the cash will be with us by the 1st April and the second it is, we’ll be distributing that support to our businesses.”

The following grants are available to small businesses to support the costs associated with the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses as follows:

• small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief

• grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000

Cllr Miller added: “I know our local businesses are doing all they can to sustain jobs and livelihoods. Our job is to get assistance to them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“While our application form wasn’t the first to go live - we were hoping not to need an application at all - we have developed an automated system which will allow us to begin making payments, into businesses bank accounts, the minute funds arrive from Government.”