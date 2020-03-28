Isolation and social distancing can have a huge impact on people's mental health, but one charity is rising to the challenge.

Mind Pembrokeshire operates a drop-in service in Haverfordwest, where people can go for help and support with their mental health.

As the lockdown came into effect and Mind had to close its doors the team made sure everyone could continue to get support.

Lydia Salerno, office manager at Mind Pembrokeshire said: "We were advised last week to close our doors in order to keep people safe.

"The wellbeing of our community is our priority, but we knew that without the face to face people would feel isolated fast so we immediately put two new services into place.

"We run a virtual drop-in open 10-1 every day of the week. This is a social space for people to gather and chat hopefully relieving a bit of boredom as well as feelings of isolation. If anyone fancies joining us we’re a very friendly bunch always very happy to make new friends. [Go to facebook.com/mindpembrokeshire ]

"Find the groups tab and ask to join, you’ll be chatting in no time.

"Mental health support is being provided daily by telephone with a very knowledgeable and very lovely member of our team – Josie on 07496 974 388. She is there as a listening ear as well as offering information and advice on coping strategies to deal with this difficult time."

The team at Mind Pembrokeshire are continuing to offer support in the community for their existing clients base - ensuring they have the supplies and medications they need and making sure they know someone is there for them.

Ms Salerno said they are ensuring they follow all guidance and precautions to make sure staff and clients stay safe.

The lockdown has also seen a lot of positives, Ms Salerno said, with people and businesses stepping-up to help each other.

"It has been a real opportunity for us to learn – our team is filled with creative people and it’s lovely to see the ways in which they are using their creativity to provide support – songs, videos, craft tutorials to come and more," she said.

"There’s plenty of positivity to be found, lots of boredom busters and neighbours are really stepping up to support those who need it.

"Local businesses have also been adapting their offerings to ensure their sustainability whilst making our lives that little bit easier, so thanks also to them.

"I’ve also been really impressed with how those of us who may not be very confident digitally are ‘learning on the job’!

"Nothing motivates you to learn a new skill quite like the idea of using it to help someone else."

Ms Salerno said Mind has been in regular contact with the county council and the Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure people get the help they need.

"It’s has been amazing to see the efforts being made to protect the vulnerable right now," she said.

"Perhaps not all of the ideas will come to fruition but so many avenues are being explored for the benefit of the community.

"The council have set up a wellbeing hub in response to COVID-19 and have been signposting people to us so we have seen an increase in calls.

"Anxiety is heightened with the uncertainty and people are looking for reassurance.

"We’re very happy to say that people leave these calls stronger than when they arrived and know that we’re here for them.

"Though the methods we use to support people may have changed we continue to be there every day for everyone."