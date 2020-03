A CARDIGAN man was caught throwing cannabis into a hedge after he was approached by police on Friday evening (March 27).

Police located what had been thrown into the hedge, finding 11g of herbal cannabis.

Cardigan NPT posted the news on their Twitter page and said: “Whilst on patrol this evening, enforcing the current lockdown, a male was approached and spoken to on St Dogmaels Road in Cardigan. The male was seen to throw an item into the hedge which was located and seized.”