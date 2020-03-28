TWO women in Pembrokeshire were arrested after they were caught driving under the influence of cannabis on Friday (March 27).

Pembrokeshire RPU posted on their Twitter page they had arrested a woman in the Newgale area after she provided a positive roadside drugswab for cannabis.

They also tweeted that a second woman was arrested in the Carew area.

A stop check was conducted and roadside drugswab was administered, which tested positive for Cannabis.

Both were released under investigation after blood samples were taken at custody.