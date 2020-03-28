THERE have been 172 new reported cases of the coronavirus in Wales, according to latest figures released today (Saturday, March 28).

That brings the total number of cases for the country to 1093 but that number is believed to be higher.

Two new cases have been reported in Hywel Dda, bringing the total number for the area to 54.

Sadly four more people have died after having caught the virus.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “172 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1093, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

“Four further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 38.

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Members of the public are being reminded that they must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

Police have also been busy in Pembrokeshire, stopping any unnecessary visits to the county while other officers have been reminding drivers about what constitutes essential travel.

Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.