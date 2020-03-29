THE Havens Community Council is appealing for information after a disabled picnic bench was set alight in Broad Haven.

The incident happened overnight on Friday, March 27, and police and fire service crews were called to the scene.

It is hoped that the bench will be replaced but it may not be done for some time.

The Havens Community Council has questioned why anyone would be out to do such a thing when everyone should be indoors, following the advice of the Government on the coronavirus pandemic.

The chair of the Havens Community Council said: “On Friday night (March 27) one of the benches in Broad Haven was deliberately set alight resulting in the complete destruction of this much used viewing platform. The bench is also a resting place for some of the less abled villagers and visitors when walking up the hill to their homes.

“The fire also required the attendance of the Police and Fire Service when they could be dealing with a much more serious, life threatening incident.

“Furthermore, at a time when everyone should be staying in their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, why should anybody be out causing unnecessary disruption and financial burden on the community in which they may live. The bench will have to be replaced but it may not be for some time due to the people required to install it are following Government advice and remaining in their homes.

“If anyone has information regarding the fire, they should contact the police.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked for a comment.