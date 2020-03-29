MILFORD Haven School has donated over 250 chocolate Easter eggs to staff at Withybush Hospital.

Over the past week staff at hospitals across the UK have been thanked for their work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A nationwide clap was held on Thursday while other organisations have also donated various items.

A spokesperson for the school described staff as amazing and added: “There isn’t enough chocolate in the world to thank the incredible front line staff for everything they are doing to keep us all safe at the moment, but a little bit of Cadbury never hurt in a crisis.

“This act of kindness is just one more reason we are proud to be part of Team MHS.”