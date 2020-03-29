ST DAVIDS Cathedral Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular festival which celebrates international music and artists usually runs over the late May bank holiday week, from May 22-31.

However in light of the growing coronavirus crisis this year's festival has been cancelled.

"It is with the greatest regret, the festival committee, in consultation with the cathedral's Dean and Chapter, have today taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival," said a festival spokesman.

"The extraordinary circumstances surrounding the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus and the overriding need to safeguard our musicians, audience, volunteers and support staff make this the only possible decision.

"We appreciate this will be extremely disappointing for all our supporters, performers and audiences. We know that there are great challenges ahead for organisations like ours, but more immediately for the many independent and freelance musicians and artists upon whom we depend for the success of the festival every year."

The festival committee will refund donations and tickets that have already been bought online or by phone. It will also contact all festival sponsors to discuss a way forward. Anyone with a query is urged to contact the festival committee via the festival website: stdavidscathedralfestival.co.uk.

"We have every hope that at least some of the amazing musicians we were going to welcome this year may be available for 2021 – we will keep you posted," said the spokesman.

"Thank you to all our supporters, the Arts Council of Wales, our local businesses, volunteers and the whole of St Davids community, who help us to bring world class musicians to our cathedral each year.

"We can only look forward now and will work to ensure that we can bring this much-loved event to St Davids again soon."