ANGLE Community Council has put a sign up stating that Angle is closed to non-residents in a bid to protect their community from the coronavirus.

The UK Government has urged people to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the virus but some people have still been visiting tourist hotspots.

The community council say they are aware they cannot stop people coming to Angle but hopes to deter any non-essential trips.

A spokesperson said it was ‘heart-breaking’ to do such a thing but added they felt they had no choice.

The spokesperson added: “This has been done to try and stop people from coming into the village for non-essential visits. There has been a vast number of visitors using the beach and coastal paths for leisurely trips since the lockdown period began.

“The police have been travelling to the village to keep an eye out for people who are still not adhering to the rules, however, that can't be continuous as it's a waste of their resources when they are needed elsewhere.

“This is purely an attempt to keep our elderly and vulnerable residents from the deadly covid 19. We felt it necessary to try and temporarily deter these non-essential trips in support of the government's advice to stay at home to stop the virus from spreading.

“It is heart-breaking for us to put signs up stopping people from visiting, especially at this time of year when local businesses rely on the custom of those who love Angle as much as we do. But, we felt we had no choice. Obviously, we can't physically stop people from coming to Angle, it's just an attempt to make people stop and think about how their actions could contribute towards the spreading of the virus as a result of not staying at home.”