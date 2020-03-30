Pembrokeshire County Council has now closed Scolton Manor, including all grounds, following the further tightening of restrictions to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

A council spokesperson said: "The Scolton Manor museum, tea room and visitor centre had already been closed on Friday, March 20, but the grounds and play area had initially remained open.

"However, following guidance that travel to beauty spots, parks etc is not considered essential travel, the entire Scolton Manor site and grounds are now closed until further notice."