THE NSPCC's Childline service said it has been inundated with contacts from children and young people about coronavirus.

Childline has already counselled hundreds of children and young people concerned about the virus. Young people are finding additional support in one another on the service's online message boards.

Debs Davis, service centre manager for Childline in Wales said young people aged between 12 and 15 are the most common age group to contact the charity with worries about coronavirus.

She said that common issues children are discussing include anxiety, exacerbated by the disruption of their normal routines due to school closures, as well as the inescapable 24/7 news coverage.

"It makes sense that the constant influx of bad news can be very overwhelming for a child," she said.

"Many young people are already coping with challenges in some way, whether that's school, friendships, or just growing up.

"At this transitional point in their lives, the extra pressure caused by COVID-19 can be very difficult for young people to cope with."

Common issues discussed by young people include being scared about catching the Coronavirus, concern for family members, and worries of dying.

She added that for young people who don't get on with their family or feel unsafe at home it is a particularly challenging time.

"My advice to parents, carers and professionals on talking to children about the virus is to balance helping them to understand the facts while providing emotional support," she said.

"It's important not to shy away from talking about the coronavirus with your children.

"They may have already picked up snippets of information from social media or the news, and even though they haven't discussed it with you they may be wondering what it means for them and people they care about. Be calm, honest and informed."