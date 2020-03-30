THE WILDLIFE Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) is searching for memories about marine mammals, stories about sharks or salmon and people who could write a book about your time on a boat for its Sea and Me project.

The project is part of The Living Seas Wales Project, a collaboration launched in 2018 between WTSWW and North Wales Wildlife Trust (NWWT), funded by The People's Postcode Lottery and The National Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Living Seas Wales team is looking to understand how our seas have changed over the years. To do this, it is hoping to record people's memories of the marine environment.

"We're particularly interested to hear about marine megafauna: people's encounters with marine wildlife such as dolphins, whales or sharks, for example, as well as memories relating to seabirds or fishing," said Dr Sarah Perry, Living Seas manager for WTSWW.

Living Seas engagement officer, Beth Thompson, added:

"The project itself provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with members of the local community.

"Telling stories about our past is too often reserved to sitting round the fire of an evening, so the chance to bring these tales out of the depths is incredibly exciting. Who knows what gems we might discover, all while learning more about our past along the way?"

None of this, of course, will be possible without members of the public; if you have a marine memory and are happy to share your, or your family members', stories, e-mail: livingseas@welshwildlife.org, call: 01545 560224, or share your marine memory via livingseas.wales.