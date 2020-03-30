A trailer has tipped over on the Morrisons Roundabout in Haverfordwest, slowing traffic.

A police spokesperson said: "Police received the report at approximately 11.02am this morning, that a Massey Ferguson tractor had tipped its trailer on the Morrisons roundabout. Bridgend Square, Haverfordwest.

"Sydney Rees Way has been closed.

"The road surface has sustained slight damage, and Local Authority workers are dealing with it at scene."