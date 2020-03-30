CRIME in Pembroke Dock, Pembroke and the surrounding area rose month-on-month, the latest figures from Dyfed-Powys Police reveal.

Overall, the Pembroke area saw 71 incidents reported in February, up from 59 in January, while Pembroke Dock rose from 117 to 125 in February.

Pembroke saw a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, from 16-19; Pembroke Dock saw 37 incidents, up from 34.

For February, the Pembroke area saw two burglaries; six criminal damage and arson, down from eight; four drugs, down from five; one public order, down from three; two other theft; one shoplifting; while violence and sexual offences increased from 24 to 35.

Pembroke Dock saw two burglaries; nine criminal damage and arson, up from seven; drugs rose from four to six; other crime halved from six to three; other theft rose from four to six; possession of weapons dropped from one to zero; public order stayed on six; shoplifting rose from nine to 13; theft from the person stayed at zero; vehicle crime dropped from one to zero; violence and sexual offences dropped from 44 to 43.

The trend over 2019, based on the latest figures, shows Pembroke Dock crime figures at 157 in January 2019, 82 in February, 119 in March, 114 in April, 128 in May, 107 in June, 133 in July, 99 in August and 111 in September.

Pembroke and the surrounding area saw recorded figures of 71 in January 2019, 53 in February, 81 in March, 73 in April, 94 in May, 80 in June 64, in July, 86 in August, and 60 in September.