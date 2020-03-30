The 2020 Pembrokeshire County Show has been cancelled, the board of trustees has announced today (Monday, March 30).

The board said they had investigated every option for keeping the show going but there became no other choice but to cancel.

In a joint statement, the board of trustees for the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: "It is with a heavy heart that Board members of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Pembrokeshire County Show.

"Over the last few weeks, we have investigated every possibility to continue to plan for a show.

"However, as the impact of Covid-19 continues to develop, it has become clear that we have no alternative but to cancel the Show.

"Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society takes pride in supporting the County, particularly it’s farming and rural communities.

"We may not be running the show this year, but we will continue to support Pembrokeshire and will work hard to ensure that the Pembrokeshire County Show returns in 2021.

"However, the Society is hoping to look at a different type of event to take place as soon as it is safe and appropriate.

"We would like to take this time to thank our members, sponsors, trade stand holders, exhibitors, competitors, visitors and volunteers.

Your support is essential to the ongoing work of the Society. Now more than ever.

"Our not-for-profit organisation now faces a devastating reality, we now have to secure the necessary funding as we plot a sustainable route to secure the 2021 Pembrokeshire County Show.

"Please note in order to put everyone’s safety and welfare foremost, the Office has had to be closed. To contact please email info@pembsshow.org.

"We are working hard to contact all stakeholders personally as quickly as we can. Please bear with us as we work through this.

"As we all face these times of uncertainty and isolation, be assured we will work harder than ever to carry forward the spirit of the “County Show”.

"Hopefully, by working together as a community, we can stop this virus and come back bigger and stronger in 2021.

"We hope you and your families stay safe and well through these difficult times."