A Pembrokeshire animal lover has had a lockdown head shave, using ten-year-old dog clippers, to raise money for Greenacres Rescue.

Katie Gurney, from Burton, has so far raised £420 for Greenacres' coronavirus backup fund.

The animal rescue centre has started the back-up fund after having to close their charity shops during the coronavirus crisis.

The charity said the shops provide it with a steady stream if income, in effect keeping the rescue open, which they estimate costs £800 a day.

"I'm a big fan of Greenacres and what they do; rescuing and re homing those animals in need," said Katie.

"Like everyone, Greenacres is struggling at this time as they have had to close their shops and are desperate for funds.

"As I couldn't do a sponsored walk or anything that involves going out, I decided that I would shave my hair off live on Facebook hoping it would generate some sponsors.

"Thanks to people's generosity we raised just over £400.

"As a dog owner myself I really feel we should all support our local rescue as you never know when you might need them to help."

A spokesman for Greenacres said that the current situation in the UK regarding coronavirus is posing a serious risk to the short and long-term future of the rescue.

"We have faced some difficult times before but nothing like this. We are starting to see the real effects on Greenacres and we are concerned about how we will survive.

"We have seen a rise in requests for help with animal rehomes, we are also looking at offering outreach services that will hopefully help keep some animals in their original homes.

"Being the stray dog kennel, we cannot control intake and must be there for the animals that truly need us, in this time of crisis we cannot let them down."

To support Greenacres during the coronavirus pandemic go to Greenacres, Corona Virus COVID 19 - Backup fund on JustGiving.com. To donate directly to Katie's head shave search for Katie Gurney on JustGiving.