A LITTLE girl from Rosemarket has spread the plea for visitors to stay away from Pembrokeshire during the crisis through an unusual medium, her pony Prince.

Emma James-winn shared pictures of her daughter Ella’s colourful plea on Prince the pony.

Emma said: “This is my six-year-old daughter Ella James with her amazing pony Prince pleading people to stay home and stay safe from coronavirus and stop this deadly virus from spreading.”

Emma stressed that the rainbow of colours on Prince were animal-friendly and washable, and was all Ella’s work.