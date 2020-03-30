A CARING seven-year-old has penned her own message of support to NHS workers in the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Shealeigh Thomas from Manorbier got to work on her special letter after watching a news report with her mum Andrea.

"She's very articulate and passionate about things, and has an opinion on everything, and she just took it upon herself to write the letter," said Andrea.

Shealeigh is hoping that her missive will be seen by NHS staff throughout the UK on social media, and she wrote: "Dear NHS staff, I just want to thank you for everything you have done and are doing to beat Covid-19. You've done everything for us and will keep doing your best today and all ways. That's (why) we love you. Thank you."

Shealeigh signed off the letter from herself, her family and Marley the dog.

Andrea added: "It made me very proud and it's a lovely message to NHS staff - we are rooting for them all."