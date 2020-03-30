PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has said that there is no need for anyone to dump waste in beauty spots after an incident of fly-tipping in Neyland.

Rubbish was dumped on the Brunel cycle track some time on Friday (March 27) and has since been cleared.

The council has said that much of what was collected are materials collected weekly via househould recycling collections and reiterated that the service is running as normal.

A council spokesperson said: “Our household waste and recycling service is running as normal thanks to the dedication of our staff so there is no need to go and dump materials in beauty spots – especially as the majority of the items collected from the cycle track between Rosemarket and Neyland are materials which are collected weekly via the household recycling collections.

“We have cleared away the items from the cycle track.”