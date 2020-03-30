A £100 reward is being offered to catch two 'scumbags' who stole alcohol from a housebound man's doorstep delivery.

The duo made off with a bottle of gin and a bottle of whisky which had been left as part of a shopping order in the porch of the property at Penally on Thursday

"I cannot believe how low people will stoop," said Fiona Malone of Tenby Post Office and Stores, which was delivering the order. "They must have followed our delivery driver."

Branding the pair as 'scumbags', Mrs Malone said: "We are all working hard in the community to make sure people are not left isolated, and there are so many people helping that something like this makes us very sad.

"We hope this will not have a negative effect on the gentleman."

She added that the delivery driver - who left the goods in the porch out of view of the road - had been left 'very upset' by the actions of the thieves.

"It's just so sad, hopefully the police will catch them."

Tenby Post Office and Stores immediately replaced the stolen items free of charge.

Customers of the business have also shared their disgust at the theft on social media, calling it 'unbelievable', 'disgusting', 'vile' and 'shocking'.

And following the Western Telegraph's online story about the theft, a Haverfordwest man has come forward with £100 cash, describing the thieves as 'despicable'.

Describing himself as 'an old soldier' but wishing to remain anonymous, he said: "I sincerely wish to offer the £100 as a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the despicable people who stole this gentleman's goods."

He added that if a prosecution didn't result, he would still like the money used to buy the victim 'a nice bottle of whiskey and donate the rest to the folk who were delivering food to him'.

The theft has been reported to police and Mrs Malone said that the offer of the reward was 'such a lovely gesture'.