A trio of tuk tuks are bringing supplies and smiles to a Pembrokeshire community during the coronavirus crisis.

Tuk Tuk Time was set up in the county by a family last June to run taxi services, local tours and wedding and events transport.

But the company’s vehicles have now taken on a new role as the Rainbow Delivery Squad, teaming up with local businesses to bring groceries, provisions, pet food, newspapers, prescriptions and takeaways direct to people’s doors.

Since the service was launched at the end of last week, ‘“it’s gone absolutely bonkers,” said Lorraine Niederlag, who runs Tuk Tuk Time with her husband Tony and her brother Paul Jones from their caravan park at The Buttles, Begelly.

“We were about to press the button on going back to tourist and wedding events, but like everyone, we just have to adapt to these times.

“We’ve got the vehicles, we’ve got our drivers and there are an awful lot of people out there who need things and need help

“Hopefully we’ll be able to help a few local businesses as well.”

Willing voluntary support has come from Crossroads Garage, Begelly, which is providing the fuel; Twisted Tangles hairdressers in Kilgetty, whose staff are managing the call ordering system and Nicola Merriman, of Mojo Marketing, Narberth.

The service – free for its first month - is available daily between 8am and 8pm, but is restricted to the Kilgetty, Begelly, Pentlepoir and Stepaside areas.

Residents can contact the Rainbow Delivery Squad on info@tuktuktime.co.uk or 01834 813333.