THE RNLI Lifeguard service in Wales to be paused during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The RNLI has made the decision to immediately pause the rollout of lifeguard patrols, which were due to begin next month on selected Welsh beaches.

Following the Government’s instruction as of March 23 for people to stay at home and avoid gathering outdoors, the RNLI has made the decision to pause the rollout of lifeguard patrols.

Beaches due to be patrolled included Whitesands on April 4 and Tenby South on April 10.

The decision has been taken to ensure lifeguards adhere to the Government’s instructions to limit contact between people and encourage the public to do the same. Our lifeboat stations remain on service.

A spokesman said: “With the situation changing regularly, we will continue to review the rollout of lifeguard beaches as the season continues with the aim of restoring services when possible. In the meantime, we are working with beach owners to inform the public that lifeguards will not be patrolling.

“At a time when emergency services are already stretched we ask everyone to follow government advice. The RNLI is asking everyone to carefully consider the need to go to visit the beach, the coast or go into the water in case they get into difficulty. If you are in walking distance and do choose visit the coast the RNLI water safety advice is;

 Take care if walking near cliffs, know your limitations.

 Check the weather forecast and tide times

 If going afloat, carry a means for calling for help and always wear a lifejacket

 If you fall into the water unexpectedly FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float

 In any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard

 Let someone know where you are going and when you are expected back.”