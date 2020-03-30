STAFF at Milford Haven School have been busy making 3D printed face shields for use by Withybush Hospital.

Milford Haven School are one of very few schools in the County with a 3D printer, and they are said to be ‘extremely honoured’ to be doing their bit to support the front line staff working so tirelessly to keep us all safe.

Organised by Ms Sizer and Mr Owen, they have been using an open source design by Prusa.

This week they will be taken to the pharmacy in Neyland and others will be taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Withybush Hospital.

School headteacher Ms Ceri-Ann Morris said: “I think it is truly amazing, and a fantastic example to set for our pupils, seeing people like Mr Owen thinking outside of the box to find creative ways to help our local community during these difficult times.”