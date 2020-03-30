FAMILIES eligible for Free School Meals will receive Tesco vouchers from April 1.

It is the latest change to the service to ensure access to the provision in as safe a way as possible.

Currently, meals are available for takeaway from schools.

More than 1,000 pupils have accessed the provision daily over the last week.

However, Tuesday, March 31, will be the last day to access the takeaway service at schools.

Those eligible for Free School Meals will receive a letter or email with vouchers redeemable at any Tesco stores.

The voucher is worth £39 for each child and represents 10 days of Free School Meals from April 1 to April 14.

The move, which is in line with other Welsh local authorities, has been implemented to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus through social interaction.

The vouchers can either be printed and taken to the store or, if using a mobile device, via a barcode to be scanned.

If you have any difficulties going shopping, because of self-isolation for example, and cannot get help from friends, family or neighbours, please contact the Community Co-ordination Hub set up by Pembrokeshire County Council, PAVs and Delta Wellbeing.

The Hub can offer advice and assistance to access help in your local community.

More details on the Hub is at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-information/community-hub

The Hub can also be contacted by emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or telephoning 01437 776301.

If you are unable to access your voucher please contact the Pembrokeshire County Council Catering Team via cashless.catering@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by telephoning

01437 775912, 01437 775922 or 01437 775250.