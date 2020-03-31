DESPITE cancellations of other major music events in the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick, it is hoped that the Fishguard Jazz and Blues Festival at the end of the summer will go ahead.

An Aberjazz fringe event, featuring the Transatlantic Hot Cub at Peppers, Fishguard, scheduled for April 10 has been cancelled in light of the pandemic.

However the organising committee said they "remain optimistic" that the festival, which runs between August 27 and 31 will go ahead.

The organising committee said that it would not be printing event flyers, which usually comeout in April, in an attempt not to incur costs until the future of this year's festival is certain.

The programme will be published online, hopefully in April, and tickets will be offered for sale, however full refunds will be offered if the event is subsequently cancelled.

"In these difficult times we are still keen to do what we can to support artists and venues and we are constantly reviewing the situation," said an Aberjazz spokesman.

"We are remaining optimistic that the 2020 Fishguard jazz and blues festival will still be going ahead; five days of live music of the highest quality, including the best jazz parade ever seen outside New Orleans.

"So put the dates 27th to 31st August in your diary, and when this is all over come to Fishguard and celebrate."