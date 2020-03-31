MANY people have been asking how they can say thank you to NHS staff in Hywel Dda who are caring for local communities in the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

A JustGiving page has been set up by the health board’s official charity, Hywel Dda Health Charities, to enable donations to be made to show appreciation for NHS staff who are working tirelessly to care for our communities across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Every penny donated will be directed to support the welfare and wellbeing of NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/HywelDdaNHSCOVID19

Hywel Dda NHS staff are doing an amazing job caring for COVID-19 patients – with increased demand for NHS services and increased pressure on staff.

Generous donations will be used wisely and will make sure that staff and volunteers have everything they need to care for those affected by COVID-19.

Donations are being directed to the three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. The charity will be asking frontline NHS staff how the money should be best spent, and the focus will be on staff wellbeing and welfare, and on getting vital items to them as soon as possible.

Staff are already asking for refreshments, including high-energy drinks and protein bars; and toiletries, so they can shower before going home to their families. So, 1,000 bags of mini toiletries are already on order.

This support will help staff feel valued and cared for, support staff mental health and well-being, and boost morale.

Donations will not be used to pay for items and services that the government and NHS have committed to funding.

To offer help, email Fundraising.HywelDda@wales.nhs.uk or telephone the office on 01267 239815.