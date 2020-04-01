A Crymych automotive apprentice has revved up for victory at the Skills Competition Wales 2020 regional finals.

Pembrokeshire College final year student, Iwan Twigg, an apprentice with PMS, recently secured gold in the Automotive Light Vehicle Technology regional heats held at Neath Port Talbot College.

Over 30 competitors took part in the competition. They had to complete five tasks on five different automotive systems, including engine, transmission, electrical, chassis and inspection, with just 40 minutes allowed per task.

Completing each task to an exceptional standard, Iwan impressed the judges making him a clear winner. With regional heats taking place in Scotland, England and Wales, the top three from each event will now progress to the national finals at the Daventry Ford Factory later this year.

If successful in Daventry, Iwan could see himself competing at WorldSkills UK at the NEC Birmingham during November 2020.

Iwan was put forward for the competition by automotive senior lecturer, Alex Edwards, who said he was "a very confident and competent" technician.

"This was the first competition that I have taken part in so it was quite daunting but with everything I have learnt through my apprenticeship I was well prepared," said Iwan.

"Once I got started, I actually enjoyed putting my skills to the test and I'm now looking forward to the national heats".