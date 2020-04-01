THE ANNUAL Eisteddfod Gwyl Dewi, St Davids Eisteddfod, was held on February 28 at City Hall.

A large audience enjoyed the stage competitions, as well as seeing the many entries in the craft, flower arranging, literature, photography and cooking categories.

The Chair, awarded for the highest total number of points in the competitions, was won by Jane James.

The Shield, donated by members and friends of Caerfarchell C. M. Chapel, for the highest number of points in the art and craft competitions, was won by Sally Martyn.

Elspeth Cotton won the rolling pin, awarded for the highest number of points in the cookery section.

The silver cup for a hymn solo, donated by John and Glenys James, was won by Jane James, while Parti'r Ddinas won the Thomas James, Ysgeifiog, Memorial Shield for folk dancing.

The committee thanked all the competitors, adjudicators, the compere, accompanists and helpers for making the event such a success.

The theme for next year's eisteddfod, to be held on Friday 26 February, 2021, is Holidays/Gwyliau. Further details can be obtained from the co-ordinator, Glenys James, by telephoning 01437 720447.