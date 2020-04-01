WELSH Government will pay the first half of its £59.2million grant for supporting businesses in Pembrokeshire today (April 1).

Pembrokeshire County Council announced last week that applications from small businesses could apply for support in the face of the costs associated with the impact of coronavirus on their businesses.

Small business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief could get £10,000 and there was a potential £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister’s delegated decision on a COVID-19 amendment to the treasury strategy was published on March 31.

It states: “Further to the decision report on “Non-Domestic Rate linked grants for Businesses In Wales”, WG have agreed to pay Pembrokeshire County Council 50 per cent of the assumed grant of £59.2m on April 1, 2020. In addition to this funding the council will also receive advance payments of RSG from May and June and 25 per cent of the rate relief as a direct result of Covid-19.”

The advance revenue support grant (RSG) for May is £8.9million, with the possibility of a further £8.9million on April 7, and the rate relief is £3.8million – a total of £51.2million in extra funding according to the report.

The amendment to the strategy was required as the additional income exceeds agreed cash limits, although only for a temporary basis due to the timing of the grants.

Cllr Kilmister approved the change in the maximum limit for Money Market Funds from £5million per fund to £10million per fund, to be reviewed in three months.

To find out more about support for your business visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support