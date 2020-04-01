Women in Wales will have access to abortion services at home during the coronavirus crisis, the health minister has announced.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said women and girls wanting to terminate an early pregnancy will be prescribed two pills at home instead of going to a hospital or clinic, avoiding social contact and the unnecessary risk of exposure to Coronavirus.

The prescription of medication will follow a remote consultation with a medical practitioner via video link or telephone conference.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Public safety is our number one priority as we tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

"This temporary measure ensures that women can continue to access these key services without being exposed to unnecessary risk during these challenging times.”