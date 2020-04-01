WITH kind gestures demonstrating the community spirit across the country the latest show of support for NHS staff is real sweet stuff.

Popular Cardigan café and bakery Crwst had made up a huge order for hospital staff at Glangwili and Withybush, all thanks to Crymych Football Club.

Glwb Pel-droed Crymch ordered 120 brioche doughnuts and 150 brownies for the hospital staff with Crwst adding to the treat pile with an extra donations.

On Facebook the bakery team posted: “Diolch i Glwb Pêl-droed Crymych! Thank you to @crymych_fc for this amazing order of treats for our local hospitals!

"120 brioche doughnuts and 150 brownies are heading to Glangwili + Withybush Hospitals as we speak!We couldn’t help but add some extra as a donation from ourselves too- the least we can do for the remarkable local NHS teams.

"What a privilege it is to bake some special treats for some very special people. We hope our bakes bring a smile to those who need it today! Joiwch!”

Solva’s MamGu Welshcakes is also treating NHS staff with a sponsorship scheme where you can pay for treats to be sent on to them across Wales.