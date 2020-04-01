EVERY Withybush Hospital ward has been given an energy-boosting hamper by Round Tables in Pembrokeshire in thanks for the efforts of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis.

The 16 care packages – each worth over £100 - were received by the frontline workers yesterday (Tuesday) after a packing operation by Round Tablers.

Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, Tenby, Haverfordwest and Fishguard and District club members donned plastic gloves and face masks and observed social distancing rules as they sorted the goods ready for delivery.

The Tablers’ goodwill gesture was initiated by father and son Ian and Lewis Gravell of Narberth, who are president and chairman respectively of Round Table Area 43, which extends from Bridgend to Aberystwyth.

The Narberth showroom of Gravells Kia, one of the family’s businesses, took on a new role as the hub for the hamper preparation.

Lewis said: “We thought it would be a nice act of fellowship to bring all the Round Tables in Pembrokeshire together and show our support for the NHS.

“Our staff are going to be stretched to a point we have never seen before and we hope the contents of the hampers will help, in some small part, to keep them going.”

All the Pembrokeshire Round Tables donated towards the purchase of the hamper goods, which were supplied at cost price by Castell Howell.

There was also the gift of 2,000 bottles of water from Princes Gate Mineral Water.

Protein and energy bars, jelly sweets, snacks and tea and coffee were amongst the items packed into the parcels, which were taken in to Withybush by a member of A&E staff.

Lewis added: “We only started planning this on Sunday, and by Tuesday night it was all done.

“It’s been a whirlwind journey, and we just want everyone to stay safe, stay in when they can and get through this.”

He also put out a challenge to young men in communities throughout Pembrokeshire to think about joining their local Round Table.

“We’re always looking for new members – the more people we have, then the more good we can do.”

Anyone interested can contact their nearest Round Table via Facebook.